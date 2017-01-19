Huntsville police identify pedestrian killed in wreck

Huntsville police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 29-year-old New Market man.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Homer Nance Road.

Police say Justin Nall was walking south on Homer Nance Road when he was struck by an SUV that was also traveling south on Homer Nance Road.

Nall died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48