Madison mayor's wife charged with DUI, driving over 100 mph - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison mayor's wife charged with DUI, driving over 100 mph

Julie Finley (Source: Metro Jail) Julie Finley (Source: Metro Jail)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers arrested the wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley on Wednesday.

Troopers say Julie Finley was driving at approximately 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 565 near the 19 mile marker. This was at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Finley was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI and transported to the Madison County jail. She was also issued a citation for reckless driving.

According to jail records, Julie Finley was booked into the Metro Jail at just after 6:00 p.m. She bonded out at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Mayor Finley released an open letter Thursday morning. It states,

Today, I come to each of you in an open letter as a humble husband, father and mayor. Last evening my family experienced a very serious situation in which my wife was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. I feel it appropriate that you, our extended family, hear it directly from me. In these days ahead, we will seek healing and understanding and do not even attempt to hide or down play the seriousness of what has occurred. 

I thank each of you for your prayers for our family as we together seek council and restored health in the days ahead.

Julie Finley is the former Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction for Bob Jones High School in Madison.

A court date has not been set for Julie Finley.

