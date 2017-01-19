Police: Deadly shooting in Decatur appears to be self-defense

A man is dead after police say he broke into his ex-wife's home early Thursday. Police say it appears to be a case of self-defense.

Decatur police received a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Beard Street just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found 36-year-old Bruce Rashad Moody inside the house, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Moody’s ex-wife Inezza Moody was the resident of the house and was inside with her three daughters and another person, Atlantis Jarmon.

Neighbors say Bruce Moody was the father of the youngest child, who is 10.

Police say Moody smashed out a window to the master bedroom and went around and broke into through front door of the house by kicking in the door. They believe he was armed with a box cutter.

Police say when Moody reached the master bedroom, Jarmon opened fire with a pistol, killing him.

"There is, in my opinion, a senseless death due to a domestic violence situation. We have to be very alert and very attentive to domestic violence and domestic violence prevention. That's the only way I can really see us putting a dent in domestic violence homicides," said Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen.

Moody’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Huntsville. No one else was injured in the event.

Police say this case is believed to be self-defense and no not expect charges.

The case will be sent to a Morgan County grand jury for review.

