Morning Headlines: First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms and heavy rain

One more day: Obama in his final hours in the White House

Eight tumultuous years at the helm of American power have come and gone, and for President Barack Obama, this is finally the end. The president is spending his last full day at the White House on Thursday before becoming an ex-president.

Collapse of burning Tehran high-rise kills 30 firefighters

A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday, killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported. The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the capital's sprawling bazaar.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms and heavy rain

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and isolated damaging winds from strong thunderstorms. Scattered showers will move through the region this morning so the roads could be wet, but the threat for strong storms will develop around the lunch hour and continue into the evening.

