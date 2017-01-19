Morning Headlines: First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms and heavy rain

The Huntsville Police Department will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The department's D.U.I. Task Force utilizes data to determine traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. TMore >>
Although it won’t rain the entire day in every location, today is looking quite stormy.More >>
Cullman County Sheriff's Office deputies have captured a fugitive inmate who walked off his work release details Thursday afternoon. Christopher Williams, a non-violent offender who was scheduled to be released within days, was arrested after being located in Belmont, Mississippi.More >>
Please avoid the area of Hwy 231 and Agua Dr. until further notice. The roadway is closed due to a traffic accident.More >>
There was a shooting overnight at Wild Bill's Sports Bar and Grill. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Madison Police responded to the scene and the offender was immediately taken into custody. No additional details are available at this time.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
