Crime Stoppers: Derogatory graffiti found at Blevins Gap

Our crime for this week occurred on Sept. 6, 2016 at 3470 Cecil Ashburn Dr. around the Blevins Gap hiking trail. According to the Land Trust of Huntsville, the offender spray painted derogatory remarks and graffiti on the property.

The damage has since been removed, costing in excess of $1,000.

A spray paint can matching the color of the damage, along with a receipt, was found at the location.

Investigators pulled video surveillance from a local Home Depot, showing the person purchasing the can of paint.

The person buying the paint appears to be a white male with short brown hair and wearing khaki shorts and a black T-shirt.

To call in a tip, call 256-53-Crime. To see how to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48