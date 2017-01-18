Scottsboro school superintendent interviews for Huntsville superintendent job

The second finalist for Huntsville City Schools superintendent faced the school board on Wednesday.

Just like the other candidates, Sandra Spivey was asked 10 questions by each school board member.

Spivey is currently the superintendent for Scottsboro City Schools and has been in education since 1991. She's worked in numerous school systems across the state and says she's ready to take on the lead of school system this size.

“I believe this is true that the school board and the superintendent set the tone for the direction of the school system and just for the culture and the climate in a school system. And if you think about that and if you agree with that and that's a pretty big responsibility of itself,” she said.

There was an open public meeting where a room full of people questioned her earlier Wednesday. Folks ranged from pastors to educators to parents who wanted to pick the hopeful candidate's brain.

One man was concerned that it appears Spivey has short stints on her resume and asked how committed she is to staying in Huntsville for the long haul.

Spivey highlighted the fact that she's the only candidate with north Alabama experience.

“At least one aspect is familiarity with the community. and again it took a long time to kind of see all the different nuances. And sort of I mentioned I felt like I had a good understanding of the different dynamics that exist within the community,” she said.

Spivey is also a candidate for superintendent for Madison City Schools. She had that interview on Tuesday.

The Huntsville school board will next interview Robyne Thompson, the superintendent of East Lansing Public Schools in Michigan. Next will be Verna Ruffin of Jackson-Madison County, Tennessee Schools on Friday and Matthew Akin of Piedmont City Schools on Monday.

