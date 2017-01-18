Wanted sex offender, child porn suspect caught in Decatur

Decatur police confirm a wanted man is in custody.

Police were searching for Tyshawn Lamonn Davis, 36. Officers say on Jan. 13 they received a report of a sexual act between Davis and a female under the age of 17. Police say they then received a video of the act between the two.

Davis arrested on a warrant charging him with:production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Police obtained the warrant on Wednesday and asked the public to help find him. Police say an employee at Target in Decatur recognized Davis from a social media alert and contacted police.

Davis is a registered sex offender originally from New York state. Records show he was convicted in August 2015 of third-degree rape of someone less than 17 years old.

He is currently registered to live in Lawrence County, Alabama. He has family and friends in Alabama and New York state, according to police.

Police say Davis was arrested in October 2016 for failing to register as a sex offender and later released on bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48