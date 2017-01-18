Alabama lawmaker pre-files bill for armed church guards

A state representative from north Alabama wants churches to be able to have armed guards.

State Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, has pre-filed HB36, which would create the “Alabama Church Protection Act.”

This would authorize churches to have armed guards. Those guards would also have “limited immunity.”

HB36 proposes that churches could designate members to serve as guards and authorize them to carry firearms.

Greer says existing laws have no provision for churches or other places of worship to establish security programs with armed personnel.

The bill would require local law enforcement to train and certify these guards. The Alabama Peace Officers’ Training Commission would have to develop and disseminate the guards’ curriculum to local law enforcement.

The bill states it would also “provide civil and criminal immunity for participants in the programs for acts within the scope of their duty as a member of the program.”

Participants would be required to complete an instructional course and have a pistol permit.

