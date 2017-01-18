Florence Indian Mound Museum reopens

The Florence Indian Mound Museum has reopened and is much bigger than before.

Archeologists say the mound dates back 2,000 years. Now a brand new building compliments it.

The new museum cost about $1.76 million, and it took nearly two years to plan and build.

The old building was more than 50 years old and needed to be replaced, said the director of the city's arts and museums, Libby Jordan.

With the new museum, the education starts outside with a map engraved on the exterior of a wall of the mound from the early 1800s. The building surrounds one of the Tennessee Valley's largest and oldest ceremonial Indian mounds. There are tons of Native American artifacts dating back thousands of years that line the walls inside.

"It begins though with the paleo people the very earliest cultural period here,” Jordain said. “These people would of been here shortly after the ice age living in caves, hunting mastodons. It would have been a completely different landscape than what we have today."

This mound in particular was a very important spiritual place, and the exhibits tell the story through time of these early people. The exhibit itself is bigger than ever before. In fact, it takes up the size of the old building entirely.

"It's very nice some of the artifacts in there are so old it’s hard for me to imagine," said Bill Clemmons.

Some exhibits will be on rotation changing every two months. Half of the building is a meeting space for small events and field trips.

"I'm excited for school children to come we have a lot for them to see," Jordan said.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 1028 S Court St, Florence, AL 35630.

