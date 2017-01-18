Kitchen Cops; 3 low performers, 6 K-Cops comebacks

Francesco's Italian Restaurant in Decatur scored a 73. The Morgan County Health Department reported finding an invitation to cross contamination and food temperature problems. The inspector reported seeing employees not washing their hands between job tasks, and not following proper food handling rules needed to protect food from cross contamination.

The inspector also reported some cold-holding food was held too warm. Chicken in a cooler was reportedly 29 degrees above the 41-degree temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth. Fish was reported to be 22 degrees over the required temperature, and sausage was 10 degrees over.

The Taco Bell on 6th Avenue in Decatur scored an 82. The inspector reported they were using broken plastic food bins, which can let what's inside leak out and what's outside get in. The also lost points because water at a hand sink was reportedly not hot enough.

This week's lowest scorer is a back-to-back low performer. The Vulcan Express in Boaz scored a 72 last time, and scored a 66 for their reinspection. The Marshall County Health Department reports there was no water, no soap and no paper towels at a hand sink. The convenience store also lost points for failing to sanitize utensils.

The Wendy's in Albertville is one of six previous low scorers that earned their way off the low performers list. They scored a 95 during their reinspection, much better than the 79 they got last time.

The staff at the Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant at 1802 Highway 72 East in Athens also put up a 95, a 14-point improvement.

The Jefferson's Restaurant in Albertville rose eight points with a reinspections score of 90.

Greenbrier Restaurant in Madison also scored a 90, nine point better than their previous inspection.

Dari Delite in Hartselle rose by a dozen points, scoring an 86.

It takes an 85 to get off of the low performers list, and that's exactly what Legghorn's Cafe in Albertville scored after a 78 last time.

Click here for health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48