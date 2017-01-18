Lookout Mountain residents, loggers seek compromise in Fort Payne

The Fort Payne City Council is trying to find a compromise. Loggers want timber from inside the city limits, but residents don't want to see a clear cut Lookout Mountain.

The city council met with the parties at their meeting Tuesday night, and the mayor said everyone wants a fair compromise.

A moratorium banning all logging in the city was lifted earlier this month to allow logging only on flat parts of the city.

Residents near Lookout Mountain say they don't want their aesthetic view diminished by logging companies coming in and clear cutting the slopes of Lookout Mountain.

Loggers also say they want something that's fair to both.

The council is now drawing up a logging ordinance and plans to have it ready for review at the next council meeting.

One resident says logging the mountain also presents other concerns.

“If you get the trees gone, it's going to bring erosion down and comes through our property. Secondly, we've got kids and grandkids play in the neighborhood. Now we've got several that runs up and down their yards and stuff. Big trucks. I'm talking about 18-wheelers coming in and out and that's what they were trying to prepare for and tearing up our neighborhood,” said Lookout Mountain Resident Thomas Wallace.

Mayor Larry Chesser hopes an ordinance can be passed in February.

