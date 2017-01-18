Jackson County Park renovations nearing completion

A Jackson County park is nearing completion of several renovations.

Last year, the county commission opted for the improvements to the Jackson County Park, including new cabins and a playground. The new playground is now complete. Meanwhile, work on nine new cabins is well underway.

Commission chairman Matthew Hodges anticipates this will not only be a money maker for the county but will help improve the standard of living.

Last year, the county commission approved the improvements to the park, which they expect will be a money maker. Hodges said people are already calling about making reservations.

On Tuesday, the commission discussed furnishings to go inside the cabins, such as furniture and electronics.

The cabins are expected to be completed in March just in time for the start of the tourism season.

Hodges says more reservation-friendly improvements are also in the works but not yet complete.

“In addition to all that, we're looking to build a new website to update the website for the whole county to include Jackson County Park so we can do cabin rentals online, slip rentals online, all those different things. So that will be coming up a little bit further down the road a little bit later this year,” Hodges said.

The playground will be open on Friday.

