AL man arrested in IN for allegedly raping woman he met on dating app

An Alabama man was arrested and charged with multiple felony sexual assault charges in Indiana after allegedly raping a woman he met on the popular online dating app Tinder.

Indiana State Police were contacted after the victim sought treatment following the incident at a hospital in Evansville. The woman identified 23-year-old Jeffrey Scott VanHerreweghe of Crossville, Ala., as her assailant.

VanHerreweghe had been working in the Huntingburg area installing equipment at a facility for his employer.

According to the report, the victim agreed to meet VanHerreweghe at a Quality Inn hotel for what began as a consensual sexual encounter on Monday night. At some point the situation changed dramatically and that’s when investigators say VanHerreweghe became violent.

VanHerreweghe is alleged to have performed multiple sexual acts on the victim, whose protests attracted the attention of two of VanHerreweghe’s co-workers.

Upon hearing the woman’s screams the two men obtained a key from the front desk, but were unable to gain entry to the room because it was secured with a manual lock. Within minutes the victim was able to escape VanHerreweghe’s grip and flee.

The co-workers stayed with the woman as she collected her belongings and then escorted her to her vehicle. The men were among the witnesses interviewed at the scene following the incident.

VanHerreweghe was ultimately taken into custody early Tuesday morning. He has been charged with two Level 3 felony counts of rape, a Level 5 felony count of criminal confinement and a Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.

The Dubois County Herald reports VanHerreweghe requested pauper counsel, with bail set at $15,000 cash. His next court date is Jan. 26.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48