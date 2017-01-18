New suspect arrested in 2015 DeKalb County murder

A new suspect has been arrested in a Henagar man's shooting death in November 2015.

Dakota Lake Gore, 20, of Dawson was arrested on a grand jury indictment for the murder of Kenneth DeWayne Shaw.

According to the sheriff's office, Gore was caught after a short car chase on Wednesday. Authorities say he jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods but was captured shortly thereafter.

Gore was also charged with resisting arrest and attempt to elude.

"Because this is a grand jury indictment and we do not have any further information on this case. Thank you to the U.S. Marshal Service, Rainsville Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, and the DeKalb County deputies and investigators for their help in this arrest," said Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Investigators believe Shaw may have been killed over a $2,800 debt.

Two others were previously arrested.

