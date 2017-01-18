Decatur woman accused of killing husband requests lower bond

Attorneys for a woman charged with her husband's murder say the $1,000,000 bond required by the court is exorbitant and should be lowered.

Michelle Owens is accused of killing her husband, Eddie in June 2016. Investigators say her son called 911 and told the dispatcher Owens would not let him in the house. According to 911 transcripts, the son heard Owens she killed her husband.

The son also reportedly told the dispatcher his mom was recently "acting weird" and was diagnosed with an illness that "makes you think thoughts that aren't real".

Following a mental examination, the judge issued an order stating Owens is competent to stand trial.

The judge has not set a trial date.

