Secret shopper scams continue in north Alabama

Have you ever been asked to be a secret shopper? It’s pretty tempting to earn a little extra income by shopping and offering your opinion in exchange.

Real marketing companies do offer these kinds of jobs, but unfortunately so do scam artists. Here is your warning before one of these offers hits your mailbox.

Danny Holt and his wife in Athens received a letter and a $3,875 cashier's check in the mail with instructions for a job as a secret shopper.

The lengthy letter instructed Holt to take the check straight to his bank and deposit it. Once the funds are available, it said to wire $1,660 to the Philippines to test how well MoneyGram works and then take $50 to Walmart to evaluate customer service.

"I didn't even give it a second thought. I knew it was a scam," said Holt.

He got tipped off by the letter itself.

"It didn't take me long to see the little errors, grammar errors, things that just wasn't right," he said.

The Better Business Bureau states it's not right and it is a big scam that folks in the Valley continue to fall for.

Everything goes smoothly at first. The bank listed on the check is a real bank. The account number and routing number are real too. But the Better Business Bureau states the secret shopper will soon learn the check is a pretty good counterfeit.

"Your bank will take it on good faith when you take it there, but then you are responsible for the funds if you use it. And it may even take weeks for the bank to realize that this is a fraudulent check," said Kristi Tucker with the BBB.

Then you're on the hook for the money you deposited.

"If you go as far as to get one of these, do exactly as I did. Don't cash it and don't deposit," said Holt.

The BBB states that legitimate secret shopping employers will train you. They will not ask you send to money back to them and will not randomly contact you through the mail or email for a job.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48