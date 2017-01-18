Secret shopper scams continue in north Alabama

A 10,000-seat arena may soon come to the Shoals.More >>
Alabama might have a new method to execute death row inmates.
The Albertville Aggie band has done it again. They are going to participate in this coming year's Rose Bowl Parade.
A Moulton Councilwoman is asking the mayor to step in and evict a group that has taken up regular residence at City Hall.
InsideOut's goal is to help people with disabilities become more confident and more independent through art.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
