Flu season has arrived in Alabama

There's no question that the flu is hitting Alabama hard, according to the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Dr. Scott Harris, the Area 2 Assistant State Health officer, said Alabama is seeing a lot of influenza, but it's not to late to get immunized.

"So please go get your flu shot if you haven't done that yet," said Harris.

Harris said there are primarily two types of flu: type A and type B.

"Most years is going to be about 90 percent or so type A and that's what we're seeing again," he said.

He said if you think you have the flu then avoid the general public, nursing homes, hospitals and people with compromised immune systems.

He said there is medication that could be taken for the flu. It has to be started with in the first couple of days of symptoms or it's not going to be effective.

Talk with your doctor to see which anti-viral would be right for you. But if it's too late, Harris said to take a few precautions, stay rested and hydrated, maintain your nutrition, and, most importantly, try to prevent spreading it to other people. He said it's imperative not to contaminate others.

"The most important thing we want you to do if you think you are sick is to please stay home. Take care of your symptoms," he said.

Harris said flu is "in a sense is a type of pneumonia." He said flu can cause systemic symptoms but we tend to think of it as a lung infection, which is what pneumonia is. He said many flu patients are sort of weakened and set up to get bacterial pneumonia.

Most people say it takes about a week to get over the flu.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48