Nick Saban spotted looking sullen during recent recruiting trip

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban isn’t exactly known for his sparkling personality or general enthusiasm off the field when he wins. The man’s disposition is nothing short of prickly.

That said, it should come as no surprise that Saban was recently spotted looking even more sour than usual, given the brutality of the Tide’s crushing loss to Clemson in their CFP National Championship rematch last week.

On Monday night Saban joined his offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley at a Lee High School basketball game in Montgomery.

Saban and company were in town scouting four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who also plays basketball. According to 247sports, Ruggs is the No. 6 player in Alabama and the No. 25 receiver in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

It looks like Saban was able to step up his shmooze during a home visit with Ruggs following the game.

