Nick Saban spotted looking sullen during recent recruiting trip

The Albertville Aggie band has done it again. They are going to participate in this coming year's Rose Bowl Parade.More >>
A Moulton Councilwoman is asking the mayor to step in and evict a group that has taken up regular residence at City Hall.More >>
InsideOut’s goal is to help people with disabilities become more confident and more independent through art.More >>
The Rocket City Science March is a non-partisan organization of individuals from the Huntsville metro area who want to protect the funding and publishing of peer-reviewed, empirical science without government interference.More >>
Food danger zone is a phrase used by health departments to describe when food is at the wrong temperature.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
