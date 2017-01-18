Counsel for Sonic murder suspect asks judge to appoint second attorney

Dacedric Ward is charged with the capital murder of Jason West.

The attorney representing one of two suspects accused of killing a teenager at the Madison Sonic wants the judge to add a second attorney to the case.

Dacedric Ward, 22, and Trevor Cantrell, 19, are charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Jason West. The shooting happened December 26 at the Sonic on County Line Road.

Defense counsel for Ward filed a motion with the court requesting the judge add a second attorney to the case. The motion states,

"The undersigned anticipates this case to be extremely adversarial in nature at all stages of the proceedings."

The motion also states that the case will be time consuming and involve complex legal theories. The court declared Ward and Cantrell indigent and appointed an attorney to each suspect.

Investigators say Ward and Cantrell lured West to the restaurant under the ruse of a drug deal, but intended to rob him. According to court documents, Ward said he shot West "so everyone would know he was a gangster."

Ward and Cantrell appeared in court in Limestone County January 9. The judge revealed the case was already presented to a grand jury and the suspects were indicted on charges of capital murder and robbery. A trial date has not been set.

West graduated from James Clemens High School in December after his family moved from Wisconsin to Madison in 2015. He was accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ward and Cantrell are in the Limestone County Jail without bond. The judge has not ruled Ward's request for a second attorney.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48