Huntsville entertainment center will offer bowling, laser tag and games

A family-friendly entertainment center is opening in Huntsville.



Stars and Strikes, a Georgia-based company, is expanding outside of its home state for the first time.



The planned 54,000 square foot facility is centered around 24 bowling lanes, but also includes separate areas for laser tag, arcade games and an escape room.



The facility will feature multiple private party rooms for events.



Stars and Strikes will be located on Old Monorvia Road NW near the old Madison Square Mall. The business plans to open in September of 2017.



"Opening the first Stars and Strikes in Alabama is a milestone for our company,” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. “Huntsville's large population of close-knit families makes it an ideal location for us.”



The company currently operates nine locations across Georgia.



