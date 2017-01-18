Morning Headlines: Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized but the 92-year-old is "fine" and expected to go home in a few days, his chief of staff told area media early Wednesday.

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in final hours

In the waning days of his presidency, President Barack Obama is commuting the remaining sentence of Chelsea Manning. Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted of making sensitive government documents public, which revealed American military and diplomatic plans across the globe.

Strong thunderstorms for Thursday

Some drizzle or sprinkles may dot your windshield this morning, but rain is on the way out at least briefly. Expect more clouds than sun today with highs a tad cooler than previous days, around 60°. We’ll stay cloudy and mild tonight, with lows in the low 50s.

