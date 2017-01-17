Madison City Schools interviews 2 superintendent finalists

From the left, Sandra Spivey and Jennifer Gray interview for superintendent of Madison City Schools. (Source: WAFF)

Two candidates for the Madison City Schools superintendent's job had their interviews on Tuesday.

Sandra Spivey and Jennifer Gray toured the district and met leaders before an intense hourlong interview before the board and the public.

Both said they had great first impressions while touring the district on Tuesday.

“It's clearly a learning environment for not only the students but for the adults here. That's very attractive to me for someone who wants to continue to learn and grow,” said Spivey.

“The teachers, like I said, they want to be there, and the board is very willing to provide the resources needed to make students a success,” said Gray.

The board asked both candidates about the toughest decision they've ever had to make in their careers.

Spivey, the current Scottsboro city superintendent, said her toughest decision was dealing with struggling administrators and either working with them to improve or getting rid of them. She also talked about the importance of building relationships with her staff from top to bottom.

Gray, the former Lauderdale County superintendent, said her toughest call was closing a school with declining enrollment that was costing the district money. She also talked about the importance of the arts and how they enhance every other aspect of education.

Both realize the importance and challenges that growth poses to the district and the difficult situation regarding the Madison/Limestone county tax dispute.

A current Madison city teacher said she hopes whoever the board chooses keeps pushing the district to new heights, incorporates technology and innovation, and has an open mind to new ideas and approaches brought up by teachers.

A Madison City parent said she was impressed by both candidates.

“I just am really pleased with the history and progress that Madison city has made, and I would love to have a candidate who can build on that and bring in fresh ideas, new perspectives, and bring to us best practices from other places, and really help us reach the next level,” said Emily Cook.

The board will interview the other two finalists on Thursday. These are Reginald Egglesworth and Robby Parker.

Spivey will also interview for the superintendent job with Huntsville City Schools on Wednesday.

