Huntsville City Schools interviews first superintendent candidate

The first candidates for the Huntsville City Schools superintendent's position come face to face with the school board on Tuesday in a rigorous and intense interview process.

It was a packed house as the school board interviewed Katrise Perera.

Perera has been in education for more than 20 years and most recently she served as national director for urban markets with McGraw-Hill Education. Prior to that, she served as superintendent for Isle of Wight County Schools in Virginia.

On Tuesday, she was asked 10 questions by each school board member. Questions ranged from perspectives on special education, dealing with alternative schools, and managing a massive budget.

When asked what, her vision is for the school system, she said, "My vision is that we provide a quality education for every kid and that's already ordered by DOJ."

You can share your feedback on the candidates by clicking here.

The next candidate to be interviewed will be Sandra Spivey. That interview is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The following interviews will be Robyne Thompson on Thursday, Verna Ruffin on Friday, and Matthew Akin on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48