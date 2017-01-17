Officials investigate false social media threats against Jackson County school

Social media can be a great help in getting the word out, but it can also create problems, especially if inaccurate information is released. That's what officials are saying happened with alleged threats being made against North Sand Mountain High School.

It all started last week at North Sand Mountain High School. Jackson County sheriff's officials say a 15-year-old who is home-schooled was banned from the school.

The sheriff said the juvenile came to a ball game and was escorted out and on another occasion climbed on the school's roof.

Since that time, officials say information about alleged threats has perpetuated on social media, all of which turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, school officials are trying to figure out how to get out the right information to keep similar events from happening again.

“Searched his home, searched his phone, searched his computer. His grandparents were more than willing to help us. We found

nothing. Nothing to the effect that's being said on Facebook,” said Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

“When people have called us, we've given them the truth and that's a much better way to find information rather than solely relying up on social media," said Jackson County School Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

Phillips said a petition order was taken out on the juvenile who will now have to go before a juvenile judge.

Phillips said they are also going to have a deputy at the school for this week.

