New Marshall County bridge replaces dangerous double bridges

Officials cut the ribbon to open the Red Mill Bridge in Marshall County. (Source: WAFF)

On Tuesday, a new bridge opened in Marshall County to replace two very dangerous single bridges.

The new Red Mill Bridge replaces two single lane bridges known as Double Bridges.

Politicians from the city to the county level were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

It's a project that's been in the making for decades, and people in the Asbury Community say they now feel safer.

One man was probably the happiest to see the new bridge. Donald Nixon's daughter daughter lost her life on the bridge 10 years ago while in a fire truck going to a call.

Nixon said the new bridge is closure for him.

“This is a part of our life now that our daughter done this. Because of her and the wrecks that's been on this bridge, we've actually got this new bridge and it makes it safer for everybody,” said Nixon.

One of the two double bridges will remain open so people can get to Pea Ridge Road.

