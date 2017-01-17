Pedestrian killed by vehicle in north Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are on the scene of a fatal wreck.

A male pedestrian was struck and killed at Homer Nance Road and Winchester Road.

Investigators believe it was accidental. No charges are expected.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information.

