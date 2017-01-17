Couple burglarized pizza place that fired boyfriend, police say

Athens police say a man sought revenge on the business that fired him. Now he and his girlfriend face criminal charges.

Police say the Papa John’s Pizza on U.S. 72 was broken into on Jan. 10 and again on Jan. 13. In both cases, the front door was broken. Money was stolen the first time but not the second.

Investigators developed Christopher Groce,27, as a suspect. Groce and his girlfriend were found staying at the Budget Inn on Highway 31. They were both taken in for questioning.

According to police, Groce confessed to breaking into Papa John’s because he was upset with the manager for firing him in early January.

It was determined that April Hobbs, 24, drove the vehicle during the first burglary.

Grace was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.

Hobbs was charged with one count of third-degree burglary.

They were both taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48