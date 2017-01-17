Couple charged with stealing from hospitalized elderly woman

A Florence couple went on a shopping spree with a credit card stolen from a hospitalized senior citizen, according to police.

Chris Hammond, 36, and his girlfriend Ashley Allen, 34, were arrested Friday. Police say they stole from an elderly woman while she was hospitalized. They each face 34 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Florence police said in December, the victim reported items stolen from her home at the Glen Mary subdivision while she was at the hospital for a month. The stolen items included credit cards.

When Detectives began investigating, they found 34 charges to the stolen credit card during the time the woman was hospitalized.

Police said the investigation also revealed that Hammond and the victim are related.

"It’s unfortunate and sad that a family member took advantage of this elderly woman during her weakest moments," said Florence Police Sgt. Brad Holmes. "Unfortunately, we in law enforcement are seeing this type of situation unfold on a much more regular bases in our community."

Police said additional charges could be coming to the couple for the theft and exploitation of the elderly woman.

Hammond was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center after posting bond totaling $34,000. Allen remains in jail on the same bond amount.

