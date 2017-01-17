Decatur woman not indicted in estranged husband’s shooting death

A Decatur woman will not be indicted in the shooting death of her estranged husband over the summer.

The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office confirms a grand jury has declined to indict Vanessa Leffers,

She shot and killed Jonathan Leffers on June 14, 2016. Police said he entered her home overnight, and she shot him. Her three children were inside at the time.

Police say the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute once he was inside. Vanessa Leffers told investigators she shot him in self-defense.

Jonathon Leffers served in the Army from February 2005 to July 2014, including Afghanistan and Iraq. He was administratively discharged.

Investigators say he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse.

