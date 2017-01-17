Mentally disabled man found safe in Florence - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Mentally disabled man found safe in Florence

Aaron Huang (Source: Florence Police Department) Aaron Huang (Source: Florence Police Department)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Florence police found a mental disabled man shortly after he was announced missing on Tuesday.

Police were searching for 27-year-old Aaron Huang.

Police said they were alerted to his whereabouts and he was found safe.

