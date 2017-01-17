Alabamians among least likely to live paycheck-to-paycheck

A Falkville woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Morgan County 55 on Thursday.More >>
Residents traveling through downtown Arab in Marshall County will soon have a much clearer view through their windshield.More >>
Questions continue to surface about then-Attorney General Luther Strange accepting a Senate seat from the man he was supposed to be investigating.More >>
Dr. Jimmy Shaw is the new Florence City Schools superintendent.More >>
Schools across Jackson County should expect cuts to projects at their schools if the school board decides to keep open Paint Rock Valley School.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.More >>
An outdoor professional tennis match in Florida came to a brief halt Tuesday night amid sounds of loud sex.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
