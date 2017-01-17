Alabamians among least likely to live paycheck-to-paycheck

Good news for Alabamians! According to a new study, Alabama is one of the lucky states in which residents are least likely to be living paycheck-to-paycheck.



The study, conducted by GoBankingRates.com, ranked all 50 states based on median household income, overall cost of living and the projected leftover income after cost of living expenses. How far your money goes depends largely on geography.

Despite a relatively low median household income, Alabama ranks 6th in the country, thanks to an abundance of affordable housing. Tennessee is also boosted by low cost of living expenses, coming in 4th on the list.

For the second consecutive year, Hawaii is the state where you’re most likely to be living paycheck-to-paycheck. The Aloha State has the second-highest median household income in the U.S., but it has the highest cost of living in the U.S., with utilities that more than double the national average.

