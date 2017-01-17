UConn pulls teen's football scholarship weeks before Signing Day

The opportunity to play college football at a Division I school is a dream few high school student-athletes achieve.



Ryan Dickens, a linebacker out of New Jersey, thought he would be one of the lucky ones.



The high school senior had verbally committed to the University of Connecticut under the Huskie's former head coach Bob Diaco.

Beyond blessed to have received another offer from UCONN! #Huskies pic.twitter.com/S4DGbJnOVH — Ryan Dickens (@ryan_Dickens33) June 1, 2016

The school fired Diaco after a 3-9 season. Former UConn coach Randy Edsall accepted an offer to return to the team. Days later Auburn's former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee would join the coaching staff.



Dickens was told he still had a place on the team and that his scholarship would be honored, according to a report from NJ.com.



Then, it wasn't.



Dickens was dropped by UConn with very little time to scramble.



National Signing Day is February 1st.



Dickens’ coach is working to help the senior find a school that is still in need of a linebacker.

100% behind Ryan Dickens!

UConn reneges on scholarship offer, ditches N.J. football recruit in 11th hour https://t.co/9rzyFuCywx — John DeGenito (@RaritanSports) January 17, 2017



Dickens tweeted Tuesday that The University of Rhode Island has extended him an offer.

Thankful to have received an offer from The University of Rhode Island #Rams pic.twitter.com/JWzHIVYxgk — Ryan Dickens (@ryan_Dickens33) January 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48