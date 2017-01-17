UConn pulls teen's football scholarship weeks before Signing Day - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
Ryan Dickens (Source: Twitter) Ryan Dickens (Source: Twitter)
The opportunity to play college football at a Division I school is a dream few high school student-athletes achieve. 

Ryan Dickens, a linebacker out of New Jersey, thought he would be one of the lucky ones. 

The high school senior had verbally committed to the University of Connecticut under the Huskie's former head coach Bob Diaco.

The school fired Diaco after a 3-9 season. Former UConn coach Randy Edsall accepted an offer to return to the team. Days later Auburn's former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee would join the coaching staff. 

Dickens was told he still had a place on the team and that his scholarship would be honored, according to a report from NJ.com.

Then, it wasn't. 

Dickens was dropped by UConn with very little time to scramble.

National Signing Day is February 1st.

Dickens’ coach is working to help the senior find a school that is still in need of a linebacker.


Dickens tweeted Tuesday that The University of Rhode Island has extended him an offer.

