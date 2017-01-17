MCS superintendent candidates to be interviewed

Last week, Madison City Schools released the names of the four finalists for the state superintendent position.

Two of those finalists will have their interviews on Tuesday, January 17.

Dr. Sandra Spivey, the Scottsboro City Superintendent (who is also a candidate for Huntsville City Schools Superintendent) will interview at 4 p.m.

Dr. Jennifer Leigh Gray, the Brooks Elementary Principal and former Lauderdale County Superintendent who also lost the November election to Jon Hatton will interview at 6:15 p.m.

MORE: HCS Board of Education to interview first superintendent candidate

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48