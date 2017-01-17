HCS candidate for superintendent to be interviewed soon

Last week, the Alabama Association of School Boards announced their five final candidates for superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.

On Tuesday, January 17, Dr. Katrise Perera will be interviewed at 5:30. Perera is the National Director of Urban Markets for McGraw Hill Education

Perera has been a teacher, assistant principal and superintendent. The search firm states she was named the 2015 national superintendent of the year and "wants to return to working with a local school district.".

