Morning Headlines: HCS Board of Education to interview first superintendent candidate

HCS Board of Education to interview first superintendent candidate

Huntsville City Schools’ Board of Education hope to have a new superintendent selected by January 30 and upon acceptance of the offer the candidate would assume their new position on March 4. The local interview process begins Tuesday and starting at 5:30 p.m.

Trump tries to calm tensions after Lewis squabble

Donald Trump spoke of national unity to a son of Martin Luther King Jr., seeking to ease friction over the president-elect's squabble with Rep. John Lewis, a protege of the slain civil rights leader.

Scattered light rain with highs around 70°

Today is day one of daily rain chances this week. Scattered light to moderate showers will accompany your morning commute as rain slowly pushes east today. Highs will still climb to around 70°. Rainfall totals will be between ¼ - ½ inch by Wednesday morning when rain wraps up.

