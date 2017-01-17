HCS Board of Education interviews first superintendent candidate

A first alert update on the Autism bill many, that Tennessee Valley families are wishing for is at the top of the debate agenda in the House on Thursday.More >>
A few foggy spots are possible this morning as temps settle into the low/mid-60s.More >>
It's High Five DayMore >>
Limestone County Schools confirms that 8-year-old Ashleigh Jones is in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Classmates and loved ones of 18-year-old Jonathan Thornton gathered on the Buckhorn High School soccer field Wednesday night to remember the life of a student gone too soon.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
O'Reilly created the template for how to succeed in cable TV punditry, delighting his viewers with unapologetic attacks on liberal politicians and media members that he delivered with gusto.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.More >>
