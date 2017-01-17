HCS Board of Education interviews first superintendent candidate

Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
A first alert update on the Autism bill, that many Tennessee Valley families are wishing for is at the top of the debate agenda in the House on Thursday.More >>
Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, but it could feel more like the lower 90s. Make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you are working outside. Also, make sure your pets have plenty of water.More >>
It's High Five DayMore >>
Limestone County Schools confirms that 8-year-old Ashleigh Jones is in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
