HCS Board of Education interviews first superintendent candidate

Huntsville City Schools’ Board of Education hope to have a new superintendent selected by January 30 and upon acceptance of the offer the candidate would assume their new position on March 4.

The local interview process began Tuesday and starting at 5:30 p.m. you can share your feedback on the candidates by clicking here .

Candidate Interview Dates



Tuesday, January 17

Dr. Katrise Perera

Wednesday, January 18

Dr. Sandra Spivey

Thursday, January 19

Dr. Robyne Thompson

Friday, January 20

Dr. Verna Ruffin

Monday, January 23

Dr. Matthew Akin

The daily interview schedule will be the same for all candidates from January 17 – 23.



8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - HCS Board Members Michelle Watkins and Pam Hill will meet candidate for breakfast and two school tours.

9:30 a.m. - 12:45 a.m. - HCS Board Members Walker McGinnis and Beth Wilder will continue with a tour of schools, Merts Center and lunch.

1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Invited group of Community Officials, Parent Volunteer Leaders, Local Education Nonprofit Leaders and BOE with candidate, Chamber of Commerce, media invited.

3 p.m. - Travel back to the hotel for the candidate to have a chance to rest and prepare for the interview.

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Candidate Interview at MERTS.

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Reception after interview.

7:15 p.m. - Board President Elisa Ferrell meets next candidate and presents next day agenda.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48