HCS Board of Education interviews first superintendent candidate

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville City Schools’ Board of Education hope to have a new superintendent selected by January 30 and upon acceptance of the offer the candidate would assume their new position on March 4.

The local interview process began Tuesday and starting at 5:30 p.m. you can share your feedback on the candidates by clicking here.

Candidate Interview Dates
 
Tuesday, January 17    

  • Dr. Katrise Perera    

Wednesday, January 18

  • Dr. Sandra Spivey               

Thursday, January 19

  • Dr. Robyne Thompson          

Friday, January 20

  • Dr. Verna Ruffin                            

Monday, January 23

  • Dr. Matthew Akin                     

The daily interview schedule will be the same for all candidates from January 17 – 23.
 
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - HCS Board Members Michelle Watkins and Pam Hill will meet candidate for breakfast and two school tours.  

9:30 a.m. - 12:45 a.m.- HCS Board Members Walker McGinnis and Beth Wilder will continue with a tour of schools, Merts Center and lunch. 

1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.- Invited group of Community Officials, Parent Volunteer Leaders, Local Education Nonprofit Leaders and BOE with candidate, Chamber of Commerce, media invited. 

3 p.m. - Travel back to the hotel for the candidate to have a chance to rest and prepare for the interview.

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Candidate Interview at MERTS.

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Reception after interview.

7:15 p.m. - Board President Elisa Ferrell meets next candidate and presents next day agenda.

