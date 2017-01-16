Teething toy 'Sophie the Giraffe' may be a mold hazard

Limestone County Schools confirms that 8-year-old Ashleigh Jones is in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Classmates and loved ones of 18-year-old Jonathan Thornton gathered on the Buckhorn High School soccer field Wednesday night to remember the life of a student gone too soon.More >>
Authorities say a man was killed when his truck went off a ravine in Marshall County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Lauderdale County authorities have charged two Florence women in multiple car and home burglaries spanning two states.More >>
Florence police have a new ride just in time for the summer traffic. It's a boat that can hold several officers and even another vehicle.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
