Teething toy 'Sophie the Giraffe' may be a mold hazard

A new teething toy is all the rage, but some parents are saying watch out because it could wind up making your child sick.



Online reviews say several mothers have found mold inside the "Sophie the Giraffe" teething toy after their child had been using it.



The toy looks harmless, but when one mother cut it open and saw mold inside, she was frightened that her child could have been consuming the mold for weeks.

Huntsville Physician Tim Howard says any rubber toy with a small opening, like Sophie the Giraffe has, has the ability to grow mold because the small hole lets air and water pass through. Because many toys do not open up wide enough to be scrubbed and cleaned properly, there's a chance they could develop mold. Rinsing out the toy may be easy, but making sure it's completely dry on the inside is challenging.

"If you're concerned about it, throw it away. Any kind of rubberized toy with a hole in it can have water in it. Cut any of them open., from rubber ducks to Sophie the Giraffe," said Howard.

Howard recommends a number of other options for your teething toddler.

"If you're going to use anything for teething, I'd use a teething ring that's sealed, and of course make sure it's sealed. Of course, if the seal breaks then throw it away. That, or take a nice cool washcloth and let them gnaw away on it," said Howard.

Howard also recommends any teething toy, whether it be Sophie the Giraffe, a teething ring, or a washcloth, wash it after every use to make sure it's clean the next time your baby puts it in his or her mouth.



