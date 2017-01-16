Injured Morgan County infant was neglected, lived in feces

Court documents reveal new details about a Morgan County child abuse investigation and the living conditions at the home.



28-year-old Arik Nathaniel Young and 25-year-old Chelsea Renea Stainforth are the parents of the alleged victim, a 6-month old child. Both are charged with willful abuse of a child.



In the affidavit asking a judge to allow the search warrant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigators wrote there were feces where the child and sibling would play. The investigator also alleges the baby suffered two broken leg bones for at least two days before receiving medical care.



The alleged abuse happened at the family's mobile home on Jennie Lee Road in the Punkin Center community. Investigators say doctors at Decatur-Morgan Hospital's Parkway campus discovered the baby had a broken femur and a broken tibia. In the affidavit, an investigator wrote Young told authorities that the family's dog injured the child, but medical professionals disputed that statement.



Young reportedly told authorities he was too intoxicated to remember how the baby was injured. He also reportedly said that he forgot to tell the child's mother for two or three days.



After Young's arrest, investigators say they charged Stainforth due to the child's horrible living conditions. Doctors report the baby had severe skin infections.



Both parents are free, each out of jail on a $2,500 bond. The Morgan County Department of Human Resources, which initiated the investigation, removed the children from the home. Investigators say they expect more charges will be filed in the case.

