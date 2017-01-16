Google apologizes for featuring Robert E Lee Day, but not MLK Day

Early Monday, Google noted the hours of many Alabama businesses that could be impacted by Robert E. Lee's birthday, with no mention of Martin Luther King, Jr Day.



After countless calls into the newsroom from viewers, WAFF 48 reached out to Google about it. Google provided WAFF 48 with a statement:



In part, it reads: "Unfortunately, in the three states where Robert E Lee's birthday is recognized as well, the feature is not surfacing Martin Luther King Day as it should be. We apologize for any offense this may have caused -- our teams are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible."



Affected businesses and establishments ranged anywhere from fast food chains to historic museums and memorials.



It also included Sugar Belle, a cupcakery in Huntsville.



Owner Andrew Judge said on Monday morning, he woke up to something he didn't expect.



"On holidays we'll go in and double check because google does that thing where it says hey the holiday hours may be different. So sometimes we'll go in and manually update it to say we'll be open for the holidays."



Andrew can change Sugar Belle's hours on Google, but he said he can't change what holiday Google decides to show in orange letters.



"I saw that it did not say MLK day, it said Robert E Lee's birthday. I don't think it’s something you can change," he said.



On Monday afternoon, Google reached out to WAFF 48's Leah Jordan. They said "the issue has been fixed."



Andrew said he hopes the situation doesn't affect business.



"You know, I really don’t hope people would take it the wrong way. It's not something we came up with, it’s something that’s just on the site...we just thought it was kind of bizarre that that's what they chose to display instead," he said.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48