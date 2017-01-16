2 injured in Highway 231 wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 injured in Highway 231 wreck

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Two people are injured following a wreck in Madison County. 

Three vehicles were involved in the accident on Highway 231. Hazel Green and Meridianville Fire & Rescue arrived at the wreck around 3:00pm on Monday. 

One person has serious injuries. The second person has non-life-threatening injuries. 

No word on what caused the wreck.
 

