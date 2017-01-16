2 injured in Highway 231 wreck

Limestone County Schools confirms that 8-year-old Ashleigh Jones is in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Classmates and loved ones of 18-year-old Jonathan Thornton gathered on the Buckhorn High School soccer field Wednesday night to remember the life of a student gone too soon.More >>
Authorities say a man was killed when his truck went off a ravine in Marshall County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Lauderdale County authorities have charged two Florence women in multiple car and home burglaries spanning two states.More >>
Florence police have a new ride just in time for the summer traffic. It's a boat that can hold several officers and even another vehicle.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of two 18-wheelers on fire on I-10 E near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
