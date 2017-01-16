2 injured in Highway 231 wreck

Two people are injured following a wreck in Madison County.



Three vehicles were involved in the accident on Highway 231. Hazel Green and Meridianville Fire & Rescue arrived at the wreck around 3:00pm on Monday.



One person has serious injuries. The second person has non-life-threatening injuries.



No word on what caused the wreck.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48