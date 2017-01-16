Defense: Suspect accused of killing wife and son not competent to stand trial

Attorneys for a Huntsville man accused of killing his wife and son say tests performed by an independent expert found the suspect is not competent to stand trial.

Stephen Marc Stone is charged with the two counts of capital murder. He is in the Metro Jail without bond.

READ MORE: State seeks death penalty in Huntsville double murder case

Investigators say Stone strangled his wife, Krista, and strangled and drowned his 7-year-old son Zachary in February 2013. Police found the bodies in the family home on Chicamauga Trail in south Huntsville.

READ MORE: Attorneys request mental evaluation for murder suspect

According to police, Stone took his two daughters to his parents' home near Birmingham the morning after the murders. Investigators say Stone went to the Leeds Police Department and confessed.

Attorneys for Stone say the test conducted by the defense expert is the most recent evaluation. The defense is requesting another mental evaluation. The court granted a request for a mental evaluation in 2013. The results of that test were not included in public case file.

READ MORE: Trial date set for man accused of killing wife and son

The judge has not ruled on the most recent request for a mental evaluation.

A status conference is scheduled for February 10. This case is set to go to trial March 6.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48