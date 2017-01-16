Longbow missile testing using simulation

Redstone Arsenal’s Redstone Test Center is in charge of The Longbow Simulation Test. It’s a joint venture with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research and Development and Engineering Center, or AMRDEC.

They test the longbow hellfire missile using simulation instead of fire the missiles off and destroying them in the process. Using this type of testing, the missiles can be returned to the stockpile.

The RTC team uses the STAF facility and will take missiles from the Stockpile Reliability Testing Program (SRP) in order to find out if they are working right.

The simulation is like virtual reality for the missile.

Hardware-in-the-loop testing causes it to operate as if it was really in flight about to hit a target. But since it is only a simulation, the missile never goes off and doesn’t get destroyed.

"We can actually simulate cold or hot environments like it would be in different parts of the world," said Andrew Burgess, a RTC test engineer who works specifically with the longbow simulation test.

This is a way that the Army can have the missiles tested to find out their accuracy and still be able to use it later in battle. Burgess says, with the longbow missile no longer being produced, it's important to test this way.

"Maintaining the stockpile. We've taken rounds that are already in our inventory and retest them to see if we can extend the shelf life. We're just taking a missile right now we already have. We're just making sure it works. We just want to make sure that the soldier who is going to have to actually use this weapon is going to have something they can rely on and will be useful in a tactical environment,” explained Burgess.

“We can exhaustively test the system and provide a high-level of confidence in the overall status of the weapon,” said Brett Boren, RTC’s Hardware-in-the-loop Team Lead.

This year, the STAF RTC team set a goal for 2016 to complete 500 missiles. They were able to bring that total to a record of 530 missiles tested.

“What we showed was the result of several years of process efficiency improvements resulting in a highly-efficient, logistics support system,” said Boren. “The potential throughout the STAF project that we have discussed for years has finally been realized.”

This type of testing also saves the taxpayer dollars by not having to continue to produce missiles.

