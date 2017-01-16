Police investigating shooting at south Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police were investigating a shooting at the Garden Cove Apartments in South Huntsville around 6 o'clock on Monday morning.

Polie tell us at least four shots were reportedly fired. A young male in his 20s was injured, but non-life threatening.

It happened on the sidewalk outside of the apartment.

The shooter left the scene and at this time there is no suspect at the moment.

