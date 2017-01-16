Morning Headlines: Patchy fog Monday morning with highs in the low-70s

MLK Day 2017 Events

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. unity breakfast will take place at the North Hall of the Von Braun Center on Monday morning. The event will be packed with music, guest speakers and food.

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony. The tough-talking Republican questioned whether the CIA director himself was "the leaker of fake news" in a Sunday night tweet.

Patchy fog Monday morning with highs in the low-70s

A few patches of dense fog are possible for the Monday morning but most areas are clear and cool. Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected today with highs returning to the lower 70s with a south wind around 10mph. Today will be the last dry day for a while with several waves of wet and stormy weather this week. Clouds being to thicken tonight keeping lows quite mild, around 60°.

