MLK Day 2017 Events

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. unity breakfast will take place at the North Hall of the Von Braun Center on Monday morning. The event will be packed with music, guest speakers and food.

This is a great event to meet other people in Huntsville who are interested in promoting unity in the community.

Tickets to the breakfast are $35 and begins at 8 a.m.

A ceremony will be held at Sweet Home Missionary Church in Athens at 11 a.m.

This year's Speaker of the Day will be Coach Laron White of Tanner High School.

The Round Island Male Chorus and the Athens High School Youth Chorus will also be performing.

Also this year in honor of the late Councilman Jimmy W. Gill for the first time, the Jimmy W. Gill Youth Leadership Award will be presented.

