Huntsville honors Martin Luther King Jr. in 3rd annual parade

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville Saturday morning to honor civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

This is the third year for the event. Organizers say the crowds and participants continue increasing every year.

The parade had 70 organizations marching, including everything from churches to high school ROTC programs.

The parade is put on by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. They say everyone was welcomed to participate, no matter their skin color or race.

Organizers said it was all about experience the civil rights pioneer’s legacy.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle served as grand marshal.

Huntsville police and HEMSI were on hand to help with traffic.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48