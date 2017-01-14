Elderly man's body found in wrecked SUV in Decatur

Decatur police report that a Decatur man was found dead inside a wrecked sport utility vehicle Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash with injuries shortly before 7:30 a.m. on 2nd Street Southwest near the intersection of Old Moulton Road. Responding units found a Chevrolet SUV off the roadway with heavy front end damage.

Police say the SUV appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

The vehicle was occupied by an elderly male driver. Decatur Fire and Rescue determined that the male was not breathing and had no pulse. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

Decatur police identified him as 83-year-old Wendell Ray Shankle.

Investigators believe Shankle suffered from an unknown medical event and died prior to his vehicle leaving the roadway.

