Daughter reunited with family 18 years after being kidnapped, Madison mom reacts

A woman accused of kidnapping a baby in 1998 made her first court appearance Friday.



51-year-old Gloria Williams is accused of kidnapping the baby known then as Kamiyah Mobley. Authorities believe Williams then raised the child as her own daughter and the 18-year old was in court today and very emotional, telling Williams that she loved her and was praying for her.



Gloria Williams is charged with kidnapping and interfering with custody.

It was bittersweet and emotional for the family reunited with their child after that many years, but also for families here in North Alabama who have been through the same thing.

Madison resident Tammy Brannen turned away from her 5-year-old daughter Melissa for just a moment 27 years ago.

Tammy hasn't seen Melissa since.

She celebrates homecomings like this for other mothers.

She also said a lot has come from Melissa kidnapping in the late 80s. It was one of the first times they tried a case based on forensic evidence. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children dedicated its forensic imaging unit in honor of Melissa Brannen.

“You know one of the things about the not knowing is, especially if you’re involved in the way that I had been, you learn a lot of things that you maybe wish you didn't know. And they keep you up at night,” Tammy said.



“So this little girl, hopefully she grew up in a loving home, and I’m sure it’s a huge relief to her family,” she said.



