Parents, youth league react to coach's arrest

Parents and grandparents of children in youth basketball league said Friday they are angry and disappointed that a man they trusted was caught allegedly smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol moments before a game in Lawrence County.



Investigators say Lawrence County Drug Task Force agents witnessed Robert Porter, James Allen Sutton, and Joseph Lee Woodull smoking marijuana and drinking vodka in the parking lot outside of the gym at Mount Hope School Thursday.



Deputies arrested the men, who are all parents of children who play in the youth league. Porter was a volunteer who was scheduled to coach a game.



Letha Hardyman, whose 12-year-old granddaughter plays in the league, said Porter let the children and himself down.



"He lost a lot of opportunities. He lost the opportunity to be a coach, to be a mentor to these kids. To be respected in any way from us. He lost our respect completely," she said.



The Mt. Hope Booster Club organizes the youth leagues, which serve children 5-to-12 years old. The group is a non-profit organization and community-based. A representative of the club said members are very disappointed in Porter.



The youth league is not a Lawrence County Schools entity. The gym is rented to the booster club.



